Suspects Sought in Early Morning Prattville House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Investigators say that someone intentionally set fire to a home in Prattville early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to scene at about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Gardenia Court.

No one was injured as result of the fire.

Investigators say they obtained home video which shows a white vehicle pull onto Gardenia Court shortly before the fire. The video also shows the driver sitting in the vehicle, waiting for the passenger who comes running to the SUV after the fire is ignited. The vehicle is then seen backing down Gardenia Court and heading north on Woodvale Road.

The vehicle is described as an older model white Chevy Suburban.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity or location of the suspects is asked to call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).