Terminal Road at Airbase Boulevard and Mobile Highway Intersections to be Closed Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery intersections will be closed to traffic as CSX Railroad crews perform maintenance work on tracks at Terminal Road.

Street closures will begin on Airbase Boulevard at Terminal Road and Mobile Highway at Terminal Road at 5:30 a.m.. and remain in place until the maintenance work is finished, possibly some time Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists should expect possible delays.

For more information, please contact Michael Briddell at mbriddell@montgomeryal.gov or 334-850-2005.