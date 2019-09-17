Coosa River Boosts Wetumpka Tourism

by Andrew James

The World’s Longest Annual Paddle Race is making its way through Wetumpka this week, and city leaders hope the event can help turn Wetumpka into a water sport destination.

The Great Alabama 650 Paddle Race is the most recent way that Wetumpka is capitalizing on its proximity to the Coosa River. Paddlers come right past downtown Wetumpka, many of them stopping at Coosa River Adventures.

Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shellie Whitfield says utilizing the Coosa River has been a major priority since she joined the Chamber earlier this year. She says it brings a major boost to tourism for the city and they’re also working to become a watersport destination.

“There’s always kids down here fishing, there’s always families walking along the river, there’s always people kayaking and paddleboarding and we are just so blessed to live so close to this incredible resource,” explained Whitfield.

The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce says plans are in the works for more events on the Coosa River..including fishing and water sport competitions.