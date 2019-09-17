Heat Backs Down Late Week

by Shane Butler

This summertime heat is in full force across the deep south but a frontal boundary may tame this heat just a bit late week. Mostly sunny skies will allow upper 90s to 100 degree heat again Wednesday afternoon. A frontal boundary slides into the area from the east and behind the front is a little milder air. As the front pushes through the state, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers but most spots remain dry. The air behind the front is dry so there’s little to any chance for rain going into the upcoming weekend. The milder air behind the front will be noticed during the morning hours Friday and Saturday. Temps will start out in the low to mid 60s and that should feel nice for a change. We expect abundant sunshine to continue and that will help temps to warm back into the 90s and eventually mid 90s again next week.