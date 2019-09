Biscuits gear up for Playoffs

by Chris Searcy

The Biscuits (1-0) got the Game 1 monkey off their back with a definitive 4-0 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium, the first time in history the opening game of the playoffs had been played at the corner of Coosa and Tallapoosa Street.

The Biscuits will try to take a 2-0 advantage in the series in Game 2 on Thursday night when Kenny Rosenberg takes on Matt Peacock at 6:35 PM CT.