General Assignment Reporter / MMJ

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a General Assignment Reporter/MMJ position for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV CBS8 and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV ABC32 in Montgomery, AL. The person hired must be creative and energetic. At least one year of reporting experience in television news, either as a specialized or general assignment reporter, is strongly preferred. Live reporting experience is a plus. This position requires the ability to shoot, write and edit news stories while upholding standards for fairness and accuracy. Knowledge of camera gear and non-linear editing is a requirement. The candidate must be able to lift and carry 25 pounds and have a good driving record. Benefits include a generous vacation policy, 401 (k) and health insurance plan. College degree in Communications or related field required. Send resume, DVD or link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109, No Phone Calls, please. EOE