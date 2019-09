Fire Destroys Baymont Inn Hotel in Greenville

by Danielle Wallace

A fire has destroyed the Baymont Inn Hotel in Greenville.

According to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the fire started at about 8:45 p.m., Wednesday.

The are no reports of injuries and no word on the cause of the fire.

Chief Lovvorn says roads around the hotel will closed until the area is deemed safe.

Alabama News Network will post updates to this story as they become available.