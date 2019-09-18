Mayoral Town Hall at ASU

by Chris Searcy

“We’re in a run off River Region. That means we have to vote one more time. So we’ve teamed up with Alabama State University College Democrats, Student Government Association, Alabama State University NAACP, and the History/Political Science Department to present Candidate Conversations. This is town hall where you will have the opportunity to meet the future mayor of Montgomery & inquire how their proposed policy directly and indirectly affects you. This will not be a typical debate but an intimate conversation with both candidates where college students and young adults can interact with these candidates before election day October 8th.

There will be voter registration for students interested participating in the local election” ASU.