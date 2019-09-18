One More Afternoon Of Record Heat

by Ben Lang

The summer heat just won’t back down across central and south Alabama. Montgomery hit 103° on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 102° from 1927. Wednesday’s record high temperature is 100° from 2010, and that is also in jeopardy today. Expect highs in the upper 90s to low 100s area-wide. The sky remains mostly sunny today, with perhaps a stray shower or two. This evening looks hot with temperatures in the low 90s at 7PM. Temperatures fall into the mid 80s by 9PM, and still hover near 80° at 11PM. Overnight lows finally settle in the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

A change to the weather pattern arrives early Thursday. A stalled boundary just to our northeast finally gets pushed through the area Thursday morning. That’s thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure sliding southeast across the mid-Atlantic states. That sends cooler air our way down the eastern side of the Appalachians. The cooler easterly flow keeps high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday. There could be a stray shower or two near the boundary, but most of the area stays bone dry. Thursday night finally features more refreshing temperatures with lows in the mid 60s.

The cooler easterly flow continues Friday through the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s each day. Friday features a mix of sun and clouds, but Saturday and Sunday should be mainly sunny. Rain is not expected for the weekend stretch. Low temperatures fall into the 60s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Monday marks the Autumnal equinox, and the official start of Fall. However, temperatures likely trend upward again early next week. By next Wednesday, mid-ninety degree heat could be common across central and south Alabama.