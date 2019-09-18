Pike Animal Shelter Facing Overcrowding Issues

by Justin Walker

Pike animal shelter in Troy is facing an overcrowding of animals with very few volunteers and employees to help. Shelter director Jacob Fannin says they’ve had to go as far as closing its doors to the public for a couple of days, so that other needs could be met.

The shelter offers six full time positions, but not all are currently filled. Volunteers are needed to help with daily tasks, such as feeding the animals, cleaning the cages, and overall upkeep of the shelter.

According to Fannin, says there is also an overcrowding of animals, including adult dogs. He’s encouraging anyone that can to come and help provide them with a forever home.

“Unfortunately, it causes us to sometimes have to deal with certain situations differently. We’re not able to intake like we normally would be. And so that’s why it’s so important for us to avoid other avenues and get these animals more permanent homes,” Fannin said.

The shelter will host an adoption event on October 5th to help with overcrowding. The adoption event will run from 10 am to 2 pm at Pet Sense in Troy. If you’re interested in volunteering at the shelter, you’re encouraged to call the Pike Animal Shelter at 334-674-2422.