Pike Road Schools Superintendent Named Alabama District IV Superintendent of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools Superintendent, Dr. Charles Ledbetter was elected as the District IV Superintendent of the Year. He was nominated and elected by the superintendents in District IV of the School Superintendents of Alabama.

Dr. Mackey the State Schools Superintendent for Alabama Schools states this honor is well deserved. “Dr. Ledbetter is an extremely thoughtful and conscientious leader and well deserving of this honor. I knew him during his first tenure in Alabama and was sorry to see him leave for Georgia several years ago. As I would see him at various national meetings, it was obvious that he was an exceptional leader so, naturally, I was thrilled when he came back home to Alabama to share his talents and expertise. Pike Road is truly blessed to have him at the helm of their school system, where he continues to lead the way forward for excellent academics, athletics, and overall opportunity for all children.”

The school system says this honor is a direct reflection of the positive work that the PRS team and students at PRS have accomplished.

School Superintendents of Alabama is the only association in Alabama for all school superintendents and members of their leadership team. There are approximately 1525 members, including 138 public school systems, individual, retired, associate, and business members. District IV is comprised of 20 school districts.

It is a great honor to be selected by your peers. “The other superintendents in District IV are just as talented and work just as hard. The difference is the people in Pike Road, everyone from the learners and parents, to the businesses and the community and most of all our dedicated employees”, Dr. Ledbetter.