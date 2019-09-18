Record Heat Today, but Noticeably Cooler Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

SIZZLING SEPTEMBER HEAT CONTINUES: One more very hot day as the ridge continues to hold place. We are forecasting ample sunshine today with a high around 101°, which would beat the record for Montgomery of 100° set back in 2010. We could see a few widely scattered showers this afternoon, but these will be few and far between and most locations will remain dry.

SOME HEAT RELIEF, BUT STILL DRY: A backdoor cold front will work into Alabama from the east late today, and this will at least bring noticeably cooler temps for Thursday and Friday as highs fall back closer 90°. The easterly flow could squeeze out a few showers tomorrow but for the most part, it will be staying dry. Tomorrow and Friday should feature a brisk easterly breeze at times and night will be very comfortable as lows settle well down in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The very dry airmass remains in place, so we expect sunny days and fair nights over the weekend with highs generally in the

lower 90s, while nights will at least be comfortable with lows well down into the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Clear for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff, into the 70s by the second half.

Saturday, Alabama will host Southern Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 85 at kickoff, to 90 by the final whistle.

Auburn is on the road; they travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M (2:30p CT kickoff)… scattered showers and storms are possible during the game with temperatures generally in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: A weak front might bring a few isolated showers to North Alabama Monday, but there are still no signs of beneficial rain at for much of next week. We will maintain above average temps with lower to mid 90s and continued generally dry conditions. In case you were wondering, the average highs for this time of year are in the mid to upper 80s.

HURRICANE HUMBERTO: At 500 AM AST, the eye of Hurricane Humberto was located by satellite near latitude 31.7 North, longitude 69.6 West. Humberto has increased its forward speed and is moving toward the east-northeast near 16 mph. This general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a northeastward to north-northeastward motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the core of Humberto is expected to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda later tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday. A steady weakening trend should begin later on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. A NOAA buoy reported a wind gust to 89 mph and a minimum pressure of 961 mb (28.38 inches) as the eye of Humberto was approaching. The estimated minimum central pressure is 951 mb (28.09 inches).

TROPICAL STORM JERRY: Newly formed this morning, At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 47.7 West. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

ALSO IN THE TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend to the east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible as it moves west to west-northwestward over the islands and across the eastern Caribbean. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa on Thursday. Some gradual development is possible over the weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Ryan