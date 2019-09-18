The Heat Backs Down For A Few Days

by Shane Butler

We have some relief from the heat over the next few days! A frontal boundary moving through the area is bringing in milder air behind it. This should take us out of the triple digit heat for a while. Morning temps will be comfortable with low to mid 60s for a few days. High pressure parks itself over the south and we continue with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Temps will gradually climb and we’re back in the mid to upper 90s most of next week. We desperately need rain but there’s still no signs of anything coming our way anytime soon.