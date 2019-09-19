by Shane Butler

A continued dry but milder weather pattern has setup across the area. High pressure over us means more sunny and dry days. Temps start out comfortable in the lower 60s and warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the upcomng weekend. Rain chances are slim to none during the same time period. Next week, another frontal boundary approaches the region. Most of the model data wants to stall the front to our north. Moisture will be limited but we will introduce a slight chance of a few showers since the front will be hovering nearby. Temperatures will crank up a bit with highs back in the low to mid 90s.