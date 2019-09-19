20TH Annual Statewide Law Enforcement Summit

by Jerome Jones

Hundreds of law enforcement officials were in Montgomery Thursday, for the Statewide Law Enforcement Summit.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hosted the event, which provided officers with a full day of instruction on the challenges facing the law enforcement community.

The summit began on a somber note, with a moment of silence for fallen Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette.

Cousette was killed on duty Monday night.

“It’s been a very tough year. We’ve now lost 5 officers and 1 canine in line of duty deaths,”said Marshall.

The summit drew more nearly 900 law enforcement officials from around the state.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor says, “all officers are invited to this. This summit that the Ag puts on is huge for Alabama.”

This years summit focused on two main issues, human trafficking and civil unrest.

Officers were trained on how to recognized and react to these two situations.

Officials say that at the end of the day, the summit is all about giving officers the tools and training they need to keep communities safe.

“We want the community to know that law enforcement believes that training is essential, that we want to be able to professionally do our jobs, and we want to do everything we can to keep communities safe,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.