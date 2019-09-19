Alabama Ranked #24 in Nation in 2017 with 836 Suicide Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

Worldwide, approximately 1 million people die by suicide every year. For every suicide death, there are 25 attempts. In 2017, suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in Alabama and is the third leading cause of death for 10- to 24-year-olds. Alabama was ranked 24th in the nation in suicide deaths with a death total of 836 in 2017.

The theme of this year’s National Suicide Prevention Month is “Be The 1 To.” “Be The 1 To” is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline message that helps spread the word about actions that can be taken to prevent suicide.

#BeThe1To

· Ask

· Keep Them Safe

· Be There

· Help Them Stay Connected

· Follow Up

· Learn More

Most suicidal people show signs that they are thinking about suicide. Warning signs can include withdrawal, depression or anxiety, reckless behavior, loss of interest, neglect of personal appearance, substance abuse, or giving away belongings.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, seek help immediately by contacting a community mental health professional or agency, school counselor or psychologist, suicide prevention/crisis intervention center, private therapist, family physician, religious/spiritual leader, or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or text HOME to 741741.

In honor of Suicide Prevention Month, the Youth Suicide Prevention Program of the Alabama Department of Public Health will be providing colleges/universities, crisis centers, and state coalitions with yellow ribbons to raise awareness of Suicide Prevention within the community.