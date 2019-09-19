Feeling More Like Fall Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Finally, after days and days of mid-ninety, upper-ninety, and low to mid one-hundred degree heat, the air is finally cooler across central and south Alabama. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray showers is possible, mainly in southwest Alabama. However, virtually all of the area remains completely dry through the next few days. Expect a nice breeze out of the east at 10-15 mph this afternoon. This evening looks more comfortable, with temperatures in the low 80s at 7PM, upper 70s at 9PM and mid 70s by 11PM. The east breeze continues at around 5-10 mph overnight, with lows falling into the low to mid 60s. Expect a mostly clear sky overhead.

Friday looks like another fine day in central and south Alabama. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The east breeze continues at around 5-10 mph. There won’t be any weather woes for Friday night football games, with temperatures falling through the 70s during game-time. Friday night lows fall back into the mid 60s.

The weekend looks nice too. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature plenty of sunshine, and rain (although needed at this point) looks unlikely. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the mid to upper 60s.

The autumnal equinox marks the start of the Fall season on Monday. However, temperatures trend more summer-like, with highs nearing the mid 90s towards the middle/end of next week. There’s a small chance for rain between Monday and Wednesday of next week, as a weak front makes a run at south Alabama. However, it doesn’t look like the front truly clears the area, and may just stall and fizzle out. Overnight lows won’t be quite as cool next week either, only falling to near 70° each night.