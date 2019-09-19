Greenville Man Convicted of Murder in Wilcox County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sylvester Elliot, of Greenville, has been convicted in Wilcox County of the murder of Clifford Bonner, also of Greenville.

Authorities say Elliott shot and killed Bonner outside of a nightclub in Wilcox County in 2017. Bonner was a security guard at the nightclub and tried to stop Elliot from entering the club.

He faces up to life in prison.

“This was a cold-blooded murder. This gunslinger needs to spend the rest of his life in prison”, District Attorney Michael Jackson stated.

Elliott is set to be sentenced in the next few months.

Sylvester Elliott Arrest Report