Montgomery Death Investigation Transitions to Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

A death investigation launched by the Montgomery Police Department on September 10 has transitioned into a homicide investigation after MPD determined the shooting death of Rodricas Hampton, 38, to be a criminal homicide.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3100 block of Atlanta Highway around 3 a.m., Saturday, August 4, after receiving a report of a subject shot. Upon arrival they located the victim, Hampton. Hampton had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead more than four weeks later, on Tuesday, September, 10, at Baptist South Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment since the shooting.

MPD initiated a death investigation that, along with forensics evaluation, determined Hampton’s death to be a homicide as the result of a fatal gunshot wound. MPD is continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances of this fatal shooting. No

additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this homicide to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.