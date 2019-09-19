MPD Announces Parking Changes for ASU Home Football Games

by Alabama News Network Staff

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 21, motorists will not be allowed to park on designated streets in the vicinity of Alabama State University on days when ASU plays home football games. Parking will be prohibited on:

Lake Street, between Forest Avenue and South Union

Grove Street, between Hall Street and South Union

Saint James Street

North University Drive, between South Union and the ASU Stadium

The parking ban will be enforced all day on home game days, not just during game hours. The ban will be strictly enforced, and violators’ vehicles will be towed.

In addition, effective Friday, Sept. 20, motorists will no longer be allowed to park on Hutchinson Street.