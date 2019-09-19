Prosecutors Convict Montgomery Man of 2016 Murder of Selma Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced that a Montgomery County jury has found Antuan Johnson guilty of the 2016 shooting death of Gregory Keon Smith.

Johnson was 21-years-old at the time of the murder. The defendant was in the parking lot outside of a party being held by hundreds of teenagers in a building off the Southern Boulevard. Johnson saw a vehicle drive by that was occupied by rival gang members and opened fire on the vehicle but missed, instead hitting Gregory Smith, an innocent bystander.

Johnson will be sentenced by Judge Jimmy Pool on October 24 and faces 20 years to life in prison.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey stated that he was pleased with the verdict.

Bailey stated: “Our city is tired of this senseless violence. We will be asking Judge Pool to sentence Johnson to the maximum punishment of Life for this murder. The parents of Gregory Smith are now without a son because of the selfish, violent actions of this defendant. Our community suffers every time we lose someone to violence. Smith had his whole life ahead of him and it was all taken away in seconds because Johnson was angry. Hopefully he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Montgomery is a little safer with him no longer walking our streets.”

Bailey also thanked Deputy District Attorneys Scott Green, Ty Taylor and Damon Lewis for their hard work in prosecuting this case. He also recognized District Attorney Investigators John Brown and John Wilson and Victim Services Officer Samantha Stephenson for their hard work. Bailey also thanked Montgomery Police Department Detective R. K. Dabney for his

excellent investigation.