Tuskegee University Hosts Lockheed Martin Day

by Mandy McQueen

Tuskegee University hosted Lockheed Martin for a day to focus on careers in aerospace and defense while connecting students in the STEM fields to careers and internships.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday with the Alabama Army National Guard landing a UH-60 Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter in the middle of campus at Logan Hall.

“It’s been very welcoming. It’s one of the first times that I’ve landed at an event and actually got an ovation while climbing out of the helicopter,” said Nelson Austin, CW 2.

Students had the opportunity to test their physical fitness and gaming skills with the National Guard outdoors, plus learn about the importance of aviation in the Army.

“We try to dominate the skies. If we don’t have that capability, it makes the job of the ground forces that much more difficult. But what we have the capability to do with the U-H 60 is have the opportunity to get to the fighting force and the ground force in quickly and exit quickly. Basically, for that element of surprise to the enemy,” said Austin.

Indoor activities included an interactive F-35 Cockpit Simulator and Virtual Reality Plane Builder experience. Students also participated in tech talks, panel discussions and connected with alumni and Lockheed Martin company leaders in hopes of landing a job or internship.

“Students who understand what we by the way of national security, safety, both domestically and internationally. Along with bringing their technical know-how to bear on the problems of tomorrow is key and critical for us. We find that Tuskegee has those students and we are hoping to get our share of them,” said Jay Bennett, Vice President of Human Resources for Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin.

Bryce Outten is a graduating senior at Tuskegee University who has worked with Lockheed Martin during two internships.

“This summer I was working on a brand new project and it’s like a bigger scope of training for the Australian military,” said Outten.

Now, he is looking to score another internship before starting grad school.

“Engineering is so much broader and deeper than we ever thought of it. It really is the future so I’m just glad I get to apart of it,” said Outten.

Before Thursday, Lockheed Martin employed over 60 Tuskegee University alumni.