by Shane Butler

Very little change in our weather over the weekend. High pressure continues to be the main weather feature and that keeps us sunny and dry. Temps will start out mild but warm into the 90s. It’s a familiar weather setup and it plans to stick around for a while. Mid 90s will return as we cruise through the mid and latter half of next week. The only chance for some heat relief may come from and frontal boundary moving into the area. It may be just enough to help spark a few showers or storms around midweek. Fall officially begins Monday but summer is not giving up anytime soon.