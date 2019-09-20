Bullock County Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama Department of Corrections’ officer has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by the department’s investigation and intelligence division.

Correctional officer Corey McClendon, 26, of Louisville, AL, was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substances. He was arrested in the parking lot of a local business in Troy on September 13. McClendon was employed at Easterling Correctional Facility in Barbour County.

Working collaboratively with the DEA and the Troy Police Department’s SWAT Team, McClendon was taken into custody by ADOC agents after he purchased narcotics from an undercover agent. McClendon confessed to purchasing methamphetamine with the purpose of introducing the drugs into the Easterling Correctional Facility.

McClendon was taken to the Pike County jail where he was booked. He has been employed with ADOC since July 2015. The ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division is continuing to investigate the case.

“The arrest of McClendon is yet another example of our efforts in combating criminal activity including corruption within our institutions,’’ said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “It reiterates our strong commitment to the citizens of Alabama to provide for their public safety, as well as ensuring a safe and rehabilitative environment for Alabama inmates.”

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest