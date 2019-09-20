Demopolis Hosts 2nd Annual State of the Black Belt Summit

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 2nd Annual State of the Black Belt Summit was held at the Demopolis Higher Education Center Friday.

The event brings together community leaders from all over the Black Belt to try and find ways to solve some of the persistent problems that have plagued in region over the years.

Collaboration and diversity were two main elements of the summit. The event is the brainchild of Black Belt native RaSheda Workman.

“We recognize that we have lots of challenges in the Black Belt, but the residents of the Black Belt have lots of wonderful ideas and they working really hard to help change situations that exist in their communities,” said Workman.

“We’re just trying to create a space where people feel comfortable enough discussing those issues in their communities, that their willing to bring them to the table.

Year two of the annual summit — focused on education — entrepreneurship — and economic development. The event also featured a town hall meeting with state officials.

Jo Bonner, Governor Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff was the keynote speaker.

“We’re trying to show by example that Democrats and Republicans can work together,” said Bonner. “People from big cities like Birmingham and Huntsville can work with can work with smaller towns like Demopolis and Linden and Selma and all of these great little communities that we call home.”

The summit was sponsored by Black Belt Roots, Black Belt Community Foundation, Wallace Community College Selma and Stillman College.