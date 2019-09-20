Four New Historic Sites Added to The Tuskegee Civil Rights and Historic Trail

by Jerome Jones

Friday four new historic sites were officially dedicated in Tuskegee.

The four new historic sites are for:

Julius Rosenwald- Co Founder of Sears. He collaborated with Booker T. Washington to open more than 5,000 schools for African-American students in the South.

Charles Goode Gomillion – President of the Tuskegee Civic Association

Tuskegee High School , where 13 African-American students laid the foundation for desegregation,

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church – was a meeting place for civil rights activist.

The Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation, with the City of Tuskegee and Tuskegee University made the project happen.

Total cost for the sites was around $40,000.

There are 18 historic markers in Tuskegee.

For more information click the link The Tuskegee Civil Rights and Historic Trail

Or, call 334-724-0800