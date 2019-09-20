Trio Arrested in Alex City Drug Operation

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Cody Barrett

2/3 Corey Barrett

3/3 Megan Collins





On September 20, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Special Response Group executed a search warrant at a residence on Joseph Street in Alexander City. The investigation began when a concerned citizen reported juveniles purchasing marijuana approximately a block away from the high school.

Controlled buys were conducted by the Task Force which led to a search warrant. During the search, investigators recovered marijuana, digital scales and prescription narcotics.

A soft lockdown was placed on Benjamin Russell High School due to the close proximity of the operation. This was a precautionary measure by law enforcement personnel to protect the children of our community.

Cody Barrett, 34, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with three counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Corey Barrett, 40, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Megan Collins, 30, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.