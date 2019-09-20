What the Tech? Should You Download Apple’s iOS 13 Now?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Apple’s new operating system, iOS 13 was released Thursday and if you’ve been dying to install it, wait.

That’s because Apple has already announced an update for the update.

Early Thursday we learned Apple had already fixed some bugs and included some features that would release September 30th.

Then, the company decided to move that date up to September 24th. If you can wait another 5 days, it might be best as some apps you use now may not work very well with iOS 13.

Whenever you decide to download and install the update there are a few things you should do before and soon after.

● Back up your phone. Apple suggests doing this either to the iCloud or to your computer. I still think it’s a good idea to back up a phone or iPad to your primary computer. You can do this by attaching your phone’s lightning charging cable to your computer and use iTunes (if you have a PC).

● Delete any apps you no longer use. Most people have dozens of apps on their phone and only use half of them. Why keep them if you haven’t opened them in months? Besides, iOS 13 will need some space so you may have to make room in your phone’s storage.

● Photos and videos you’ve taken will also hog a ton of storage. I suggest using a cloud service like iCloud or Google Photos and uploading everything there. Then you can delete the files from your phone. Anytime you want to revisit them or even download

them you can do that through the app. Remember though just because you hit delete doesn’t mean they’ve left your phone. Look for the folder “recently deleted” and delete them there as well.

● When you download iOS 13, it’s best to do it when you’re at home on your fast internet connection. Downloading on your home WiFi is fine but it is a big file and even with speedy internet it will take several minutes. Using my home’s fiber connection still took about 15 minutes from start to finish so make sure you don’t need your phone for a bit. You won’t be able to use it until the update is finished and your phone restarts.

● Once it has been installed update any apps. Some will have new features just for iOS 13.

Note that if you’re still hanging on to an iPhone 6 or older phone you won’t be able to install iOS 13. It only works with iPhone 6s and newer.