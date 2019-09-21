Authorities Searching For Escaped Inmate From Elmore County

by Mandy McQueen

Source: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Authorities are looking for an inmate that escaped from the Frank Lee Work Center on Saturday.

Eric Lamar Nelms Jr. escaped from the Frank Lee Work Center in Elmore County at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Nelms is described as a 21-year-old African-American male. He is listed at 5′7 and 160 pounds.

Nelms was convicted of Burglary III in 2019.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped from or call the Alabama Dept of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.