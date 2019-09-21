MPD Launch Homicide Investigation After Fatal Shooting

by Mandy McQueen

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a victim was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Terence Flynn, 41, of Montgomery was shot and transported to Baptist Medical Center South by personal vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Flynn was later pronounced dead.

Duckett says the investigation indicates the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP.