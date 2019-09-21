POW/MIA Recognition Day 2019

by Jerome Jones

Saturday was POW/MIA Recognition Day across the nation. A ceremony was held at the State Capitol to honor those Prisoners of War and those soldiers that are Missing in Action.

The keynote speaker was 98 year old George Mills. Mills is a World War II veteran, and was a prisoner of war in Germany for five months between 1944 and 1945.

He has four battle stars, and was honored with the purple heart.

“You Are Not Forgotten,” is the theme for POW/MIA Recognition Day.

182 Alabama servicemen and women have been deemed Missing in Action or Prisoner of War.

“I hope their found and i hope their families know we are always searching. They will be one day. Never leave a man behind.” Said 30 year Veteran Joanne Carlisle.