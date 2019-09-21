Troy Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges

by Mandy McQueen

Source: Troy Police Department

A Troy man is behind bars on multiple felony charges after assaulting his girlfriend, stealing her car and crashing into other vehicles.

According to the Troy Police Department, Torieno Tremayne Guice, 46, met his girlfriend in a parking lot around 4:30 p.m. on Friday to talk and exchange property. When the victim got in her car to leave at approximately 5:00 p.m., Guice leaned into the car armed with a box cutter and demanded the keys to the car. A struggle ensued and Guice entered the car from the driver’s side. The victim was able to escape the car from the passenger side. Guice then took the victim’s vehicle, striking her with the open passenger side door as he fled the parking lot.

The victim ran to safety inside the Troy Police Department. She suffered minor cuts and abrasions from the assault.

She was treated by medics from the Troy Fire Department while on scene.

Efforts to locate Guice immediately following this incident were unsuccessful. Warrants for Robbery 1st degree and Domestic Violence 2nd degree were obtained.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, officers made contact with Guice in the stolen 2005 Nissan Altima in the parking lot of Autumn Ridge Apartments. When officers attempted to stop Guice he fled in the stolen car. Guice struck an occupied vehicle before he got out of the parking lot and then continued across North Knox Street and struck a parked vehicle at a residence.

Guice was not wearing a seat belt and received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The two occupants in the first vehicle that was struck also received non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

All were transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance. They were all treated and released.

Guice was taken into custody and transported to the Troy City Jail.

He was charged with 1st degree robbery, domestic violence, and attempting to elude.

His bond was set at $60,000.00.

Additional charges are expected.