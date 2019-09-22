A Few Showers Possible This Week

by Shane Butler

The work week starts out sunny and dry but a frontal boundary moves into the area Tuesday. A few showers could develop ahead and along the frontal boundary. It won’t be anything significant but a few spots could see some rain activity. High pressure re-establishes it strengthen over the region for the mid and latter half of the week. This puts us back into abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Temps will respond and highs will manage mid to upper 90s once again. It’s an all too familiar weather pattern that doesn’t seem to have any end in sight.