Auburn Fans React After Big Win

by Justin Walker

If Auburn Tiger fans weren’t all in before the season started, they are now.

The Tigers went on the road to College Station, Texas and came out on top against the previously 17th-ranked SEC foe Texas A&M Aggies, 28-20 on Saturday.

“I was surprised because, honestly, I didn’t think we were gonna go in and do so well,” Tiger fan DeMarcus Weems said.

“It was very intense, very loud. But the fans were amazing,” fan Marcia Thomas said.

Marcia and her two children flew back in to Alabama Sunday after traveling to the game.

They took in the game day activities and soaked up the excitement of the game.

“We attended the Midnight Yell. It’s like a pep rally, a tradition they have at midnight,” Ethan Thomas said.

“The fans were really cool and nice,” Morgan Thomas said.

It was Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s first true SEC road game.

It was his composure in a hostile environment that impressed fans.

“I’m a believer now. I was very skeptic after the Oregon game. But I’m a believer now. So I believe that he’s going to continue to excel and do great as an Auburn quarterback, as the starter,” Weems said.

“We’ve been all in. I don’t know that we’ve ever not been all in, regardless of the quarterback. That’s the Auburn family, we’re all in all the time,” Marcia Thomas said.

The season has not reached the halfway point, and are still a lot of tough games ahead.

Weems said he’s not getting his hopes up yet.

“No easy walk in the park when you facing any SEC team, because you could lose just as much as you can win,” Weems said.

Thomas believes something big could be on the horizon.

“We’re always a championship contender. I mean, I’m an Auburn grad so I bleed orange and blue. We’re season ticket holders so we go to every game that we can,” Marcia said.

Seventh-ranked Auburn plays Mississippi State this coming Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

2nd Ranked Bama will host Ole Miss at 2:30- that game on CBS 8.