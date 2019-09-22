City Plans to Trap Scores of Cats That Make Park Their Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – There’s a plan afoot to trap scores of stray cats that moved into a city park in east Alabama after the felines drew complaints from park-goers.

City officials tell WTVM-TV that they’ve received complaints about feral cats begging for food at Idle Hour Park in Phenix City.

Assistant City Manager Steve Smith says the city plans to trap the cats and bring them to a local shelter.

Smith estimates that about four dozen feral cats live at the park. He said many of the complaints involve cats approaching the pavilions, often in the evenings or at night.

Smith says it will take a few weeks to complete the trapping effort.

Phenix City is near the Alabama-Georgia line, just west of Columbus, Georgia.

