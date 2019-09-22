Sailor Makes Surprise Visit at Peter Crump Elementary School

by Alabama News Network Staff

A local sailor made his way home Friday for a surpise visit at Peter Crump Elementary School.

Aljvontez Butler, 20, serves in the U.S. Navy and has been stationed in San Diego. He has spent the last year traveling the coast of California performing inspections.

On Friday, Butler surprised his mom and little brother at Peter Crump Elementary School.

“My youngest baby is a week old as of yesterday, and I knew he couldn’t wait. He wanted to be here when I gave birth to her and he couldn’t. So I mean, that was the first thing that came to my mind. I literally have all of my babies here and I knew he had been trying to get to her. Yea, it’s a feeling I don’t think I’ll ever experience again unless it’s in another setting like this,” said Algenae Butler, Aljvontez’s mom.