Tuskegee University Mourns the Loss of Head Cross Country and Softball Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee Department of Athletics

Tuskegee University is mourning the loss of head cross country and softball coach Anthony Edward Colvin.

According to the Tuskegee Department of Athletics, Colvin passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21. He was 65 years old.

Colvin, a Tuscaloosa native, joined the Tuskegee coaching staff in 2006 as an assistant men’s basketball coach. He coached at Tuskegee for 14 years and multiple sports, including cross country, men’s basketball and softball.

During his nine years as head softball coach, he amassed 167 career wins and three straight Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In each of those championship seasons, he earned a bid to the NCAA Division II South 1 Region Tournament.

Colvin is the father of two adult children, Brian Hodge and Anthony Jordan.