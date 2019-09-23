Conversation Continues for Possibly Converting 3 Montgomery Public Schools Into Charter Schools

by Danielle Wallace

3 Montgomery public schools are on the table to possibly be converted into charter schools.

They are E.D Nixon Elementary, Davis Elementary and Bellingrath Middle School.

“I’m still not fully understanding what’s the criteria to changing all the schools that they are requesting to change to charter schools,” said Peggy Johnson.

The idea has Peggy Johnson and many other parents digging for answers. Johnson, has grandchildren in Davis Elementary and Bellingrath Middle School.

“We have one grandson that’s in the first grade, a grand daughter in the second and then we have one that’s in the 6th grade here at Bellingrath,” said Johnson.

The Montgomery Education Foundation has presented a proposal to MPS to convert the schools.

“As a school system we have to review. The staff reviews the application and at some point make a recommendation to the board as to whether or not the application is done to the standards that have been designed,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS Superintendent.

While there still are major steps to be taken, parents are making sure that charter schools are the right decision.

“They seem to be ok. But when I told my child about it, she was kind of scared and so that’s why I decided to come out to the meeting to get information about so I can let her know about it,” said Kendretta Watkins.

If the board approves the proposal, the outlining of a contract, would be considered during another public meeting.

“At some point based on the timelines, the entity will be able to perhaps have a charter school or not have one,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

Lead Academy -a startup charter school is the only charter school in Montgomery right now.

Board members could consider the foundation’s proposal at their next board meeting on Tuesday, September 24th.