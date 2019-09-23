Hot And Mainly Dry For The First Week Of Fall

by Ben Lang

After a hot and sunny weekend, the status quo continues Monday. Today is the autumnal equinox, marking the official start of fall. After a another cool to the day, temperatures quickly warm into the low to mid 90s by this afternoon. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny with no chance for rain today. It won’t be quite as cool tonight, thanks to increasing cloud-cover overnight. The increasing clouds are due to a cold front traveling into central and south Alabama. The front could produce a shower or two Tuesday afternoon, but the vast majority of the area stays completely rain free. The front won’t cool temperatures down any, with highs forecast in the mid 90s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall back into the 60s thanks to the drier air behind the front.

Afternoon highs trend up towards the end of the week. Expect highs in the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a minuscule chance for rain Wednesday, but Thursday looks completely dry. Expect an otherwise mostly sunny sky each day. Temperatures turn up another notch Friday and this weekend. High temperatures likely reach the upper 90s and could near 100° in some locations Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All three days remain virtually rain-free with abundant sunshine.

The tropics remain active, with three current systems. Jerry is a tropical storm located south of Bermuda. Karen, also a tropical storm, recently formed in the eastern Caribbean. Tropical depression 13 formed just west of the east coast of Africa. Jerry may impact island of Bermuda, but poses no threat to the United States. Tropical storm Karen may be one to watch. After heading north through Puerto Rico, Karen may turn west rather than curve out to sea. While it’s a long way out from a potential continental United States impact, the U.S. isn’t out of the woods.

The final day of September, next Monday, also looks hot with highs at least in the mid 90s. Significant rain still looks unlikely as October begins.