MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Pediatric heart transplants + Sex drive vs. hormones

by Samantha Williams

It’s been three and a half years since the criteria for pediatric heart transplants was revised in the U.S. Despite the changes, a new study suggests there’s been no reduction in the number of children who die while waiting for an organ. Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh said mortality rates actually rose for patients with some types of heart disease.

Plus, a new study suggests a hormone may cause both men and women to develop an overactive sex drive. The World Health Organization categorizes Hypersexual Disorder as a mental illness, but researchers in Sweden have linked it to overproduction of the hormone Oxytocin. The finding suggests the condition could one day be treated by supressing the hormone.