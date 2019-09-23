Montgomery County Arrests: September 16-22 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Sep 23, 2019 1:42 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/33Raven Young Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 2/33Keyion Yelder Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 3/33Vincent Williams Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 4/33Markese Williams Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation & Resisting Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/33Tyrone Wilkins, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 6/33Michael Whitaker Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Driving with Suspended License, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Switched Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 7/33Jaquerius Thompson Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & Driving with Suspended License Show Caption Hide Caption 8/33Emmett Smith, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 9/33Gregory Shuford Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 10/33Oscar Riley, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/33Antoine Pettus Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Burglary 2nd, Robbery 1st (2 counts), & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 12/33Jeremiah Nickerson Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 13/33Robert Miles Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 14/33Charles Mask, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 15/33Tycia Marshall Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (3 counts) & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/33Jimmy Hill Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/33Samuel Harlan Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 18/33Marcell Hardy Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 19/33Glenn Hampton Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree, Burglary III, Driving while Revoked, Robbery 1st, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 20/33Nicky Gaines Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Kidnapping 1st (2 counts), & Robbery 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/33Major Franklin Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): Sex Offender Registration Notification Act Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/33Tyrone Foxhall Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/33Jimothy Ford Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 24/33LaRodney Davis Arrest Date: 9/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 25/33Andre Cook Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation, & Burglary II Show Caption Hide Caption 26/33Gaylon Clark Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 27/33Brandon Chappell Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Greater than $2,500 Show Caption Hide Caption 28/33Amanda Cato Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Driving While License Suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 29/33Tikelton Baxter Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Illegal Sale of Alcohol Show Caption Hide Caption 30/33Leroy Barganier Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st, Probation Revocation, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 31/33Weisman Anderson Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Auton Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 32/33Raidel Anaya Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (8 counts) & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 33/33Clinton Albert Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 16-22, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestemail