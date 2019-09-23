Montgomery County Arrests: September 16-22

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/33 Raven Young Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): DUI

2/33 Keyion Yelder Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

3/33 Vincent Williams Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): DUI

4/33 Markese Williams Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation & Resisting Arrest

5/33 Tyrone Wilkins, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Burglary III



6/33 Michael Whitaker Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Driving with Suspended License, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, & Switched Tag

7/33 Jaquerius Thompson Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd & Driving with Suspended License

8/33 Emmett Smith, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, & Robbery 1st

9/33 Gregory Shuford Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd

10/33 Oscar Riley, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



11/33 Antoine Pettus Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Burglary 2nd, Robbery 1st (2 counts), & Theft of Property 1st

12/33 Jeremiah Nickerson Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Theft of Property 4th

13/33 Robert Miles Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Child Support

14/33 Charles Mask, Jr. Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct

15/33 Tycia Marshall Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (3 counts) & Probation Revocation



16/33 Jimmy Hill Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/33 Samuel Harlan Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

18/33 Marcell Hardy Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana

19/33 Glenn Hampton Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree, Burglary III, Driving while Revoked, Robbery 1st, & Theft of Property 1st

20/33 Nicky Gaines Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder, Kidnapping 1st (2 counts), & Robbery 1st (2 counts)



21/33 Major Franklin Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): Sex Offender Registration Notification Act Violation

22/33 Tyrone Foxhall Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, & Probation Revocation

23/33 Jimothy Ford Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

24/33 LaRodney Davis Arrest Date: 9/19/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

25/33 Andre Cook Arrest Date: 9/16/19 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation, & Burglary II



26/33 Gaylon Clark Arrest Date: 9/18/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

27/33 Brandon Chappell Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Greater than $2,500

28/33 Amanda Cato Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Driving While License Suspended

29/33 Tikelton Baxter Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Illegal Sale of Alcohol

30/33 Leroy Barganier Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st, Probation Revocation, & Theft of Property 1st



31/33 Weisman Anderson Arrest Date: 9/20/19 Charge(s): Auton Burglary

32/33 Raidel Anaya Arrest Date: 9/21/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (8 counts) & Theft of Property 1st (2 counts)

33/33 Clinton Albert Arrest Date: 9/17/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 16-22, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.