Number Of Wildfires Growing Across Alabama

A fire danger advisory is still in effect across all 67 counties

by Jalea Brooks

It is the first day of Fall and not a drop of rain, or heat relief in sight; unfortunately the perfect conditions for wildfires.

Last week, the Alabama Forestry Commission issued a fire danger advisory across the state, but some local fire firefighters are worried people aren’t heeding the warnings.

Wetumpka Fire Chief Greg Willis says they are sending out their brush units sometimes twice a day to battle some sort of wild or brush fire.

“It doesn’t seem like people are heeding the warning” Willis explained “we continue to see people mostly burning small trash piles and that type of thing and with the low humidity allowing them to get out of hand pretty quickly”.

According to the organizations Facebook post, Alabama Forest Commission firefighters have battled around 150 wildfires burning 1,300 acres across the state in a span of just 7 days.

The state is not under any type of burn ban right now, only a danger advisory. Still, fire officials across the state are urging people to avoid outdoor burning if you can.

If you can’t hold off on outdoor burning, they urge extreme caution. The Fire danger advisory is in effect for all 67 states until Alabama gets some much needed rain. As always, you should call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit.