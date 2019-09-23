Showers Possible Tuesday

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is making a run at the state and it may actually help kick off a few showers/storms Tuesday. It’s very dry around here but enough moisture may be drawn into the area for rain activity. We don’t expect anything significant but possibly enough to settle the dust in spots. The front will fizzle out to our south and it’s back to sunny and dry conditions the remainder of the week. High pressure will be the main weather feature and this will provide abundant sunshine areawide. Temps respond with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again. It’s looking like this summer-like heat will linger into the start of October! The longer range data hinting at possibly some cooler air coming down the second week of October. We shall just have to wait and see at this point.