An Isolated Shower Or Storm Possible Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a hot and mostly sunny start to the work-week and the fall season on Monday. Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s. Looks like a similar story today, despite a few more clouds in the sky and even the chance for a shower or storm. The clouds and small chance for rain are due to a weak front traveling through the Tennessee valley this morning. The front slides into central Alabama this afternoon, and through most of the area overnight.

The front won’t provide any heat relief, with highs still in the low to mid 90s today. This evening looks warm as the showers and storm quickly fade away. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s at 7PM, and may still be near 80° at 9PM. Temperatures cool a bit faster overnight as the front travels through the area. Expect lows in the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures quickly warm into the mid 90s by the afternoon. There’s a minuscule chance for a shower or storm, but virtually all of the area stays dry. Wednesday night looks dry and cool with lows falling back into the 60s. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. The temperatures turn up yet another notch Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with highs in the upper 90s for most locations. Some spots could even hit 100° those days. The area remains virtually dry, though there is a tiny chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The tropics are very much alive with three active storms. Tropical storm Karen weakened into a depression Monday night, but re-strengthened to a tropical storm this morning. It’s just south of Puerto Rico, and it will pass over the American island this afternoon. Tropical storm warnings are in effect there. Karen then heads north into the open Atlantic, and may turn towards the west four or five days from now. Due to that, the continental United States isn’t out of the woods from potential impacts. Tropical storm Jerry is a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda and could travel very near the island Wednesday afternoon. Jerry stays in the open Atlantic after that and eventually weakens. Finally, Lorenzo is a tropical storm in the far eastern Atlantic. It’s forecast to become a major (category 3+) hurricane within the next 5 days, but remains in the open Atlantic.

Sunday through next Tuesday look bone dry. It’s also going to remain hot through early next week, with high temperatures at least in the mid-90s next Monday and Tuesday.