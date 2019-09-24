Limestone Correctional Officer Charged with Promoting Prison Contraband

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division arrested a corrections officer at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest for being in possession of illegal contraband. The officer attempted to smuggle the contraband into the prison.

Officer Travis Wales, 39, of Ardmore, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. A canine detection unit found the contraband in Wales’ possession.

Wales was found in possession of a Subutex pill, a bag containing methamphetamine, and a bottle of U-pass, a synthetic urine substitute. Wales was taken to Limestone County Jail where he was booked.

“This arrest is an example of our department’s proactive measures to eradicate criminal activity inside our correctional facilities,” said Arnaldo Mercado, director of ADOC’s Investigations and Intelligence Division. “We are deeply committed to eliminating contraband inside our facilities that pose a significant risk to the safety of our staff and inmates.”

Wales was employed with the department since 2007. Wales immediately resigned from his position at the time of his arrest.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.