MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Reducing risks for breast cancer + Perks in eating nuts

by Samantha Williams

One in three breast cancer cases could be prevented through lifestyle changes including managing weight, getting more physical activity and drinking less alcohol. The latest research is being presented at the North American Menopause Society meeting. Previous studies showed obesity and alcohol can increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer.

Also, eating more nuts is linked to less weight gain and lower obesity risk. That’s according to a new large study in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health. Researchers found substituting processed meats or desserts for half a serving of nuts was associated with avoiding gradual weight gain over time.