Meeksville Storm Shelter Nears Completion

by Justin Walker

Hurricane season is in full throttle, but thankfully, Alabama hasn’t seen

much impact since the season began. However, one Pike County community is preparing for the worst with a storm shelter to take refuge in if a hurricane hits.

About 100 people can fit inside the Meeksville storm shelter, which is located beside the local volunteer fire department. It will open during hazardous weather, like tornadoes and hurricanes.

The unit was made possible through a grant to the Pike County Commission and is the first of its kind in Pike County.

Officials say the shelter can withstand up to 250 miles per hour winds. Inside, you will find restrooms, first aid kits, and a weather radio.

“This is probably one of the biggest projects in undertakings to be done for the community itself. We have building now in place, with working restrooms. It is set up with heat and air units. A lot better than the old storm shelters- a safe haven for the people to come to when they need it,” Captain Erik Pruitt of the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department said.

While the shelter was built primarily for Meeksville residents, it will be open

to people in the surrounding communities who need a place to stay during storms.

Meeksville leaders say there will be a ribbon cutting for the project as soon as the electricity is turned on and some minor site improvements are completed.