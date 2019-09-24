Montgomery Cold Case Task Force Announced

by Jerome Jones

At a press conference today, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced members of the new task force.

“They are the best of the best”, said Bailey, “I don’t think that there’s one of them that has less than 20 years experience investigating.”

The cold case unit is made up of investigators from the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, and The District Attorneys office.

Deputy D.A. and violent crimes prosecuted Damon Lewis will head the Cold Case Task Force.

For families of those who were murdered or gone missing, and the case never solved, the Cold Case Task Force gives them hope that one day justice will be served.

Furlesia Bell was vocal with the need for a cold case force in Montgomery. Her brother was murdered inside of his Montgomery business in 2014, the killer was never found.

When asked about the cold case task force she says ,”I’m happy that theres a chance that they will be coming off the shelf and getting a fresh set of eyes on them, which is what we pushed for”

The task force has been working together for about one month now, they are currently working five cases. Officials say they are close to making arrest in some of the cases.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, there are 133 unsolved murders in Montgomery County.