Montgomery Man Charged in Double Murder Near ASU was Awaiting Trial for 2017 Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in the August 15 shooting deaths of Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, of Montgomery. Two other adult males were also wounded in that shooting.

MPD charged Anthony Thomas, 27, of Montgomery with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting. Police charged Thomas Tuesday in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges. With the additional charges, Thomas’ bond totals $410,500.

Around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, August 15, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of University Drive after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located an adult male, Martin, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male shooting victim, Hall, also was located at the scene before being transported to Baptist Medical Center South. He later died from his injuries.

Three additional adult male victims were transported by personal vehicles to a local hospital, where two were found to have sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and one, Thomas, was found to have sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the shooting occurred during the course of a drug transaction, and officers identified Thomas as a suspect.

This investigation is continuing, and there is no further information available for release at this time.

Thomas’ charges include: