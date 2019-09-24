MPS Approves Application for Charter Schools

by Danielle Wallace

The debate on charter schools continues.

MPS board member Aricka Watkins-Smith abstained from Tuesday’s vote to convert E.D Nixon Elementary, Davis Elementary and Bellingrath Middle School.

“I did want the public to understand that this board – it’s been said from the beginning has no authority – that the authority is with the state and we are being asked for pomp and circumstance and to politicize this to vote on something when a decision has been made,” said Smith.

Vice president, Claudia Mitchell says it’s time for a change.

“If charter schools is it, then so be it. We don’t know but we do know what we have right now is the money that help do something to help improve our children,” said Mitchell.

“We’re getting $1.5 million to help fund this and it’s something that should have happened a long time ago,” said board member Dr. Lesa Keith.

For years, board member Lesa Keith has been in favor of the idea.

“I’m passionate about this and think everyone are passionate. I just think a few of us are afraid of it,” said Keith.

Now that the board has voted, Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the next major step is negotiating a contract.

“Charter schools are very controversial throughout the U.S and so it’s a brand new thing in the state of Alabama and so I think charter schools have to be able to prove themselves to operate in the state of Alabama,” said Moore.

“We need to service our children now. They have been waiting way too long,” said Mitchell.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says that the application that was submitted by the Montgomery Education Foundation will be available to the public online after Tuesday night.

The board has 60 days to complete contract negotiations.